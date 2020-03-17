Global  

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:18s
Protect Mel Brooks From Coronavirus

Comic legend Mel Brooks and his son Max joined forces to film a PSA urging people to stay inside amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mel Brooks' Son Max Says Stay Home, Save My Dad from Coronavirus

Mel Brooks and his very famous friends are counting on you to keep your ass at home during the...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Mel Brooks' Son Max Shares Hilarious Video of Them Self-Quarantining - Watch!

Mel Brooks and his son are self-quarantining! The 93-year-old director’s son Max Brooks, 47, took...
Just Jared - Published


