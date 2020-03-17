Youtube video helps Japanese seniors get in shape amid outbreak 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published Youtube video helps Japanese seniors get in shape amid outbreak Waving their arms and stomping their feet, Japanese seniors in Saitama are exercising indoors and avoiding exposure amid the outbreak with the help of a new YouTube video. 0

