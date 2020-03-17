Global  

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties

To slow the spread of coronavirus, residents in six Bay Area countries have been told to shelter in place and only businesses deemed essential are open under a new shelter-in-place order that took effect Tuesday.

Jackie Ward reports.

(3/17/20)

