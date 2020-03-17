Coronavirus latest: Gov. says all bars to close Tuesday at 5 p.m.



Recent related videos from verified sources All Denver restaurants, bars to stop dine-in options beginning Tuesday through May 11



All Denver restaurants and bars will close with the exception of delivery, drive-through and carry-out options beginning Tuesday morning through May 11 as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 05:30 Published 14 hours ago Massachusetts Adjusts To Latest Coronavirus Precautions



Schools will close statewide on Tuesday, gatherings larger than 25 will be prohibited, and restaurants are reduced to take out only. WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:49 Published 23 hours ago