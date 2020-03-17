Students in south China return back to schools after COVID-19 peak passes

Students in south China returned back to their schools after the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country passed.

The video, filmed by local media in Guiyang city in Guizhou Province on March 16, shows students with face masks carrying their luggage as they return back to the Guiyang No.6 High School on its first day of reopening.

School employees can be seen checking every student's temperatures showing on a screen, disinfecting students' belongings and their hands before they walked into the campus.