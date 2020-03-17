Global  

Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

While public transit in the Bay Area will continue running during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, there are some changes you should be aware of as Gianna Franco reports.

