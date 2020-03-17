Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home
|
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home
At his first daily coronavirus briefing, the PM says the response to Covid-19 should now be escalated.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Latest on Monday, March 16, 2020 as Boris Johnson says people should work from home, avoid pubs and...
Stroud Life - Published
|All of the major mobile networks in the UK are suffering severe outages, causing further problems for...
The Next Web - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Drastic fall in numbers at Nottingham shopping mall
Very few customers at Giltbrook Shopping Centre, Nottingham Out of town shopping centres face low footfall in the wake of Covid-19. The PM has said everyone in the UK should avoid "non-essential"..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
|