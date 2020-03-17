Global  

Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home

Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home

Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home

At his first daily coronavirus briefing, the PM says the response to Covid-19 should now be escalated.

Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK on Monday

Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK on MondayLatest on Monday, March 16, 2020 as Boris Johnson says people should work from home, avoid pubs and...
Stroud Life - Published

UK mobile networks go down as people start working from home due to coronavirus

All of the major mobile networks in the UK are suffering severe outages, causing further problems for...
The Next Web - Published


Drastic fall in numbers at Nottingham shopping mall [Video]

Drastic fall in numbers at Nottingham shopping mall

Very few customers at Giltbrook Shopping Centre, Nottingham Out of town shopping centres face low footfall in the wake of Covid-19. The PM has said everyone in the UK should avoid "non-essential"..

London streets deserted after prime minister urges people to stay at home [Video]

London streets deserted after prime minister urges people to stay at home

Chinatown, Leicester Square and several theatres were all deserted or closed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home as the number of COVID-19 cases increased in the..

