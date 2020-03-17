These parents are celebrating St. Paddy's Day by social distancing

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:48s - Published



Recent related videos from verified sources How to Buy a New Car During Coronavirus ‘Social Distancing’ Practices



If you need to get a new ride during the coronavirus outbreak, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some ways to make that major purchase. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:05 Published 50 minutes ago Social distancing in the 7 Action News studio



Social distancing in the 7 Action News studio Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:00 Published 5 hours ago