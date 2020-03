Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News

AMID THE CONORAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE RESIDENT WELFARE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AND DELHI POLICE TALKED TO THE PROTESTERS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, URGING THEM TO CALL OFF THEIR PROTEST IN WAKE OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH HAS CLAIMED THREE LIVES IN THE COUNTRY SO FAR.

WHILE ADRESSING THE MEDIA, THE HEALTH MINISTRY HAS SAID THAT THE CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA HAVE RISEN TO 137; OVER 5,700 PEOPLE WHO CAME IN CONTACT WITH THEM UNDER SURVEILLANCE.

THREE MONTHS AFTER HE WAS ARRESTED, ANTI-CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT ACTIVIST AKHIL GOGOI WAS GRANTED BAIL ON TUESDAY BY THE SPECIAL NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY COURT.

A DELHI COURT TODAY RESERVED ITS ORDER ON PLEA OF MUKESH SINGH, ONE OF THE FOUR DEATH ROW CONVICTS IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG RAPE AND MURDER CASE, SEEKING QUASHING OF HIS DEATH PENALTY.

AND OTHER NEWS