Sarah Hyland's panic level 'high' amid coronavirus outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:24s - Published Sarah Hyland's panic level 'high' amid coronavirus outbreak Sarah Hyland's "panic level" is "pretty high" amid the spread of coronavirus, as she is immunocompromised and is at risk of developing complications if she gets infected.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this MIX 93-1 Sarah Hyland has had two kidney transplants in the past. https://t.co/WPDDm7AY7s 44 minutes ago KG95 Sioux City Sarah Hyland has had two kidney transplants in the past. https://t.co/oqKBOLxmvu 52 minutes ago 96.5 KISS FM Immunocompromised Sarah Hyland Says Her 'Panic Level Is Pretty High' https://t.co/bscl61dbT0 1 hour ago Q1019 Immunocompromised Sarah Hyland Says Her 'Panic Level Is Pretty High' https://t.co/meM7KEsCyH 1 hour ago 106.5 The Lake Immunocompromised Sarah Hyland Says Her 'Panic Level Is Pretty High' https://t.co/e9flfE1Dac 1 hour ago divaswiki Sarah Hyland’s panic level ‘high’ amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/SF79QUDw6w https://t.co/UZGPcG4fRo 2 hours ago CINEMANEW24.COM Sarah Hyland’s ‘panic level’ is ‘pretty high’ amid the spread of coronavirus – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/KxNzFSNjBa 2 hours ago Film-News.it RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Sarah Hyland's 'panic level' is 'pretty high' amid the spread of coronavirus - #coronavirus #Sarah… 2 hours ago