Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CBS News Reporter: Trump Official Called Coronavirus 'Kung-Flu'

CBS News Reporter: Trump Official Called Coronavirus 'Kung-Flu'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
CBS News Reporter: Trump Official Called Coronavirus 'Kung-Flu'

CBS News Reporter: Trump Official Called Coronavirus 'Kung-Flu'

A CBS News reporter said a White House official referred to the coronavirus as "Kung-flu."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Asian-American Journalist Says Trump White House Official Called Coronavirus ‘Kung Flu’ To Her Face

Asian-American Journalist Says Trump White House Official Called Coronavirus ‘Kung Flu’ To Her FaceCBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang shocked many by revealing that a White House official...
Mediaite - Published

‘I’m Married to an Asian’: Kellyanne Conway Demands Reporter Name White House Official Who Said ‘Kung Flu’

President Donald Trump senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway, demanded CBS News White House...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FaizaNaseer3

Faiza Naseer RT @SoStarMusic: As #Trump Blames #China for Virus, #WhiteHouse Aide Makes #Racist Joke to Asian Reporter “This morning a White House offi… 1 hour ago

ScrippsNational

Scripps National News When asked about reports of a WH official using the term "Kung Flu" to an Asian reporter, Trump again says "the vir… https://t.co/F89rAQy1Pe 1 hour ago

Hrsims1958

Herman Sims CBS reporter claims a White House official referred to coronavirus as the 'Kung Flu' to her face - after Trump ca... https://t.co/o4EkMsUefT 5 hours ago

ivarun_s

Varun S RT @theintercept: “This morning a White House official referred to Coronavirus as the ‘Kung-Flu’ to my face,” CBS News correspondent @weiji… 5 hours ago

normskyrocks

norman c hendricks This is why comedians find Trump exhausting: A White House official called coronavirus the 'Kung-Flu' to an Asian-A… https://t.co/QlmHYKoNqZ 6 hours ago

southpaw106

southpaw106 IS THIS LIKE THE REPORTER WITH NYTIMES THAT LIED ABOUT TRUMP AND SHE WAS ON THE EDITORIAL BOARD!! NO OFFENSE, BUT I… https://t.co/mELQEPDGb0 8 hours ago

jrwooton1962

John R Wooton RT @VJShordee444: Is it possible to loathe someone or something more everyday? There just has to be a bottom, but there just isn’t w/ trump… 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Governor Of New Jersey Chris Christie Gives His Advice To President Trump. [Video]

Former Governor Of New Jersey Chris Christie Gives His Advice To President Trump.

As Part Of Our Ongoing Efforts To Bring You The Latest Medical Information On Coronavirus: Dr. Oz: Coronavirus News Updates - March 18, 2020

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:53Published
Reporter Update: How Doctor's Offices Are Changing During The Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Reporter Update: How Doctor's Offices Are Changing During The Coronavirus Outbreak

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra looks at how primary care doctors are changing protocols in their offices during the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:55Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.