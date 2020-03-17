Global  

Greenwich deserted after Boris Johnson advises people to work from home during COVID-19 pandemic

Greenwich deserted after Boris Johnson advises people to work from home during COVID-19 pandemic

The O2 in North Greenwich is empty after Boris Johnson’s speech yesterday stating that people should avoid restaurants, cinemas and large gatherings.

This footage was filmed on March 17.

Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home [Video]

Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home

At his first daily coronavirus briefing, the PM says the response to Covid-19 should now be escalated.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:05Published
Drastic fall in numbers at Nottingham shopping mall [Video]

Drastic fall in numbers at Nottingham shopping mall

Very few customers at Giltbrook Shopping Centre, Nottingham Out of town shopping centres face low footfall in the wake of Covid-19. The PM has said everyone in the UK should avoid "non-essential"..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
