Dad of Manchester victim thanks jury for 'correct' verdict

Paul Hett.

The father of Manchester Arena attack victim Martyn Hett, has thanked members of the jury for their "careful deliberation" in delivering the "correct verdict" in the trial of Hashem Abedi.

Mr Abedi, the brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi, was found guilty at the Old Bailey in London of murder over the bombing that killed 22 people.

