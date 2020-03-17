Coronavirus impacts bars and restaurants in Chico

Global  

Some bars and restaurants in Downtown Chico have chosen to close their doors due to coronavirus concerns, others remain open

Find out how bars in our area are coping with the request..

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live in downtown chico to show us the impacts on these local businesses.

Its kind of a mixed bag in downtown chico, some bars are closed, some are open despite the governor's directive.

William brady owns*thre* restaurant bars in chico.

The banshee- b street and bills towne lounge&amp;.

He says he decided to close all of them to keep the community and staff safe.

: the coronavirus is very real and i don't think we can stay open any long without knowing its effect on butte county we are going to try to take the lead and be as best community steward as we can be.

Brady says he voluntaril* decided to close&amp;.

He also had to lay off around 130 employees&amp;.

He did keep a few to help out with maintenance work during the time they're closed.

I also spoke with the owner of tres hombres across the street, he says they are choosing to stay open but have limited their capacity live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

William brady says his three businesses will be closed for at least a month.

The california restaurant association




