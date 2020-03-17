Global  

Donald Trump on coronavirus response: We are going big

Donald Trump on coronavirus response: We are going big

Donald Trump on coronavirus response: We are going big

President Donald Trump says the U.S. can be "rolling again" quickly after the coronavirus outbreak if "we do this right." Trump made the comments as he opened Tuesday's daily coronavirus briefing at the White House.

Chris Evans Slams Donald Trump's Coronavirus Response

Chris Evans is slamming the President, Donald Trump, after his press conference on Sunday (March 15)...
Bernie Sanders Condemns Trump’s ‘Blabbering’ Coronavirus Response: ‘Shut This President Up Right Now’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) went on the attack against President Donald Trump's response to the...
