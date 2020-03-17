Colorado Labor Department Says Workers, Employers Can File For Unemployment Insurance Claims

There is a little help available for people working hourly jobs during the coronavirus outbreak.
Blair Miller Colorado says 6,800 unemployment claims were filed by 10 a.m. this morning. The labor dept. is working to stabilize… https://t.co/NmgbdActaM 1 hour ago
Colorado workers affected by COVID-19 closures eligible for assistanceColorado workers affected by temporary closures due to COVID-19 are eligible to receive unemployment benefits, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Monday.
U.S. Labor Department allows unemployment benefits for CoronavirusUS states will have the flexibility to amend their laws to provide unemployment benefits in events related to the coronavirus. It's part of an effort by the US Labor Department to limit the damage on..