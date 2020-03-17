Determined Filipino choir rehearse with each other online during COVID-19 pandemic

This determined choir from the Philippines rehearsed over the internet after they couldn't meet in person due to community restraints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanda Lim-Uy filmed the group's rehearsal on March 16 as the members all joined one video call and began harmonising.

She said: "The group is The Cov'nant Singers.

We are a group of Christian singers, primarily of Chinese-Filipino descent, from various churches all over the Philippines.

"We normally rehearse every Monday night in San Juan (our residence).

However, due to the community quarantine, we couldn't meet each other and thus attempted to rehearse online using Zoom.

This was our first time to doing so!

"Eventually, we got the hang of it and developed a technique on how to effectively rehearse, but it's a slow process.

We plan to do this again next Monday.

"