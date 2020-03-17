Global  

Coronavirus lockdown eases pollution in Venice

Coronavirus lockdown eases pollution in Venice

Coronavirus lockdown eases pollution in Venice

The onslaught of coronavirus across Europe is taking its toll but the deadly pandemic is having some unexpected positive side effects.Venice canals, usually bogged down with tourists in gondolas and motorboats are now crystal clear.

Olivia Chan reports.

