Coldplay and John Legend perform free concerts from home amid coronavirus lockdown

Coldplay and John Legend perform free concerts from home amid coronavirus lockdown

Coldplay and John Legend perform free concerts from home amid coronavirus lockdown

Coldplay and John Legend are keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown by performing free concerts from their homes.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Virtual Concert on Instagram Live | Billboard News

Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Virtual Concert on Instagram Live | Billboard News

John Legend and Coldplay are trying to alleviate the stress of social distancing after the coronavirus has forced many to stay home as a means of staying healthy and virus-free.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:27Published
Chris Martin performs on Instagram Live amid coronavirus pandemic

Chris Martin performs on Instagram Live amid coronavirus pandemic

Chris Martin performed for fans on Instagram Live as part of Global Citizen Festival's 'Solidarity Sessions: Together, At Home' series.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:57Published
