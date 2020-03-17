Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat

Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat

Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat

Jared Leto was left stunned by the scale of the global coronavirus pandemic after returning home from a 12-day silent meditation in the desert on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat: https://t.co/OWQtp12ahR… https://t.co/5zbftX4952 1 hour ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat The actor took to Twitter o… https://t.co/vOC1hUxHqA 2 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat – Film News |… https://t.co/Kkzi0zubBj 6 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat - The actor took to Twitter… https://t.co/0TgxngNTHQ 6 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat - The actor took to Twitter… https://t.co/BEaAxwfeN5 6 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat https://t.co/xL54UL2mkD https://t.co/fwYd76eE8l 6 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat The actor took to Twitter o… https://t.co/0Ip2mIpImW 6 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat - https://t.co/I8phC9PlBP 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jared Leto finds out about coronavirus pandemic after 12 days isolated in desert [Video]

Jared Leto finds out about coronavirus pandemic after 12 days isolated in desert

Jared Leto found out about the coronavirus pandemic after 12 days spent isolated in the desert.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.