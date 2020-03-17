Global  

Northgate Markets Sets Aside Shopping Time For Seniors At All 41 Locations

Northgate Markets Sets Aside Shopping Time For Seniors At All 41 Locations

Northgate Markets Sets Aside Shopping Time For Seniors At All 41 Locations

The grocery store chain says they will extend this courtesy for seniors and disabled customers indefinitely.

Tina Patel reports.

