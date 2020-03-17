Ukrainian doctor explains COVID-19 'express test' that checks infection in minutes

Global  

A doctor at a testing centre for returning tourists in Ukraine was interviewed about a type of express test used to check quickly for COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

The interview was performed on Monday (March 16) at Boryspil International Airport near Kyiv, after Ukrainian tourists were recalled from Italy, prompting a testing centre to be set up by the airport.

Reportedly the test device is "a new sample and shows the result in a few minutes.

Such tests are intended for widespread use.

Their accuracy is 93%." The doctor was asked a series of questions during the interview about how the test functions, translated from Ukrainian below: Interviewer: "Explain to me how to understand this test now?

This is where we put the blood, right?" Doctor: "Capillary blood is placed here and a buffer is added.

The buffer passes through the blood and passes over its plate.

When the buffer reaches the highest point, the test is completed, and we can start evaluating its results.

"This is a test where there is only one stripe and this one stripe must be on C, that is, on the control.

If an additional stripe was registered in the test on T1 or T2, it is an infection." Interviewer: "So, where should the stripe be so that I'm not infected?" Doctor: "On C, this is the test control.

This is normal.

Any stripe on T2 or T1 is an infector." Interviewer: "I think I'm on T2." Doctor: "This is very high, it is C."

