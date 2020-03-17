Woman creatively tells her grandpa about her engagement during quarantine

Now that people are practicing social distancing, they’re being forced to get creative with how they interact and communicate.

And that’s precisely what Carly Boyd did when she needed to let her grandfather know that she was engaged.

In one photo posted by North Carolina’s Premier Living & Rehab Center, Boyd can be seen pointing to her ring on her finger while her grandfather looks.

According to ABC 11, Boyd doesn’t just have a grandparent living at Premier Living & Rehab Center, but also used to work there as a nurse’s assistant.

The Facebook post notes that the idea of announcing the engagement from outside came from the assisted living facility.

During such a difficult time, this is exactly the kind of uplifting and heartwarming content we all need