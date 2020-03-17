Loyal customer leaves generous $2,500 tip after restaurant is forced to close

In times of crisis, people really show their true colors.

And while some showcase that they fold under pressure, others step up to the plate and selflessly do whatever it takes to help others.

A patron of Coaches on Bethel in Ohio showed that he’s one of the folks who wants to help out.

On Twitter, the restaurant shared a photo of the customer’s $29.75 bill, which featured a $2,500 tip.

This customer’s generous tip comes in the wake of an announcement that all Ohio restaurants and bars must shut down for the foreseeable future