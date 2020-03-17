Worldwide Coronavirus numbers on 03-17-2020 now < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:28s - Published Worldwide Coronavirus numbers on 03-17-2020 Total global coronavirus cases as of March 17, 2020, are 182,424 with 95,836 currently active. Of those coronavirus cases, 7,155 have been killed and 79,433 have recovered. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Worldwide Coronavirus numbers on 03-17-2020 PEOPLE IN EUROPE THOUGH...AREN’T GIVING UP HOPE.[Notes:06-12]clapping natsSPAIN IS ANOTHER COUNTRY ONLOCKDOWN FROM THE VIRUS... BUTTHAT DIDN;T STOP PEOPLE FROMCHEERING ON HEALTH CARE WORKERSTRYING TO STOP THE VIRUS’SSPREAD.THOSE UNDER LOCKDOWN HAVENUMBERS ON THEIR SIDE IN THECORONAVIRUS FIGHT.THERE HAVE BEEN JUST OVER182-THOUSAND CASES... WITH95-THOUSAND ACTIVE RIGHT



