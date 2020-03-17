Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Worldwide Coronavirus numbers on 03-17-2020

Worldwide Coronavirus numbers on 03-17-2020

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Worldwide Coronavirus numbers on 03-17-2020

Worldwide Coronavirus numbers on 03-17-2020

Total global coronavirus cases as of March 17, 2020, are 182,424 with 95,836 currently active.

Of those coronavirus cases, 7,155 have been killed and 79,433 have recovered.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Worldwide Coronavirus numbers on 03-17-2020

PEOPLE IN EUROPE THOUGH...AREN’T GIVING UP HOPE.[Notes:06-12]clapping natsSPAIN IS ANOTHER COUNTRY ONLOCKDOWN FROM THE VIRUS... BUTTHAT DIDN;T STOP PEOPLE FROMCHEERING ON HEALTH CARE WORKERSTRYING TO STOP THE VIRUS’SSPREAD.THOSE UNDER LOCKDOWN HAVENUMBERS ON THEIR SIDE IN THECORONAVIRUS FIGHT.THERE HAVE BEEN JUST OVER182-THOUSAND CASES... WITH95-THOUSAND ACTIVE RIGHT



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus and strikes reduce numbers on Auckland's public transport network

Coronavirus and strikes reduce numbers on Auckland's public transport networkA tumultuous two weeks has seen a levelling off in public transport numbers across Auckland, largely...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.