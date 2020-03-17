'Saturday Night Live' Suspends Taping Over Coronavirus Concerns 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:42s - Published 'Saturday Night Live' Suspends Taping Over Coronavirus Concerns There are only six episodes left in the current season, but NBC says "SNL" will remain on hiatus "until further notice."

