Max Brooks Releases PSA About Social Distancing With Comedy Legend, Dad Mel Brooks
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Max Brooks Releases PSA About Social Distancing With Comedy Legend, Dad Mel Brooks
Max Brooks pointed out if he were to contract coronavirus, he could pass it to his dad and wipe out a generation of comedy legends.
DeMarco Morgan reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|*Max Brooks*, author of books like The Zombie Survival Guide and World War Z, teamed up with his dad,...
Mediaite - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources