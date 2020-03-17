Global  

Max Brooks Releases PSA About Social Distancing With Comedy Legend, Dad Mel Brooks

Max Brooks pointed out if he were to contract coronavirus, he could pass it to his dad and wipe out a generation of comedy legends.

DeMarco Morgan reports.

Max and Mel Brooks Warn About Social Distancing in Lighthearted PSA

Max and Mel Brooks Warn About Social Distancing in Lighthearted PSA*Max Brooks*, author of books like The Zombie Survival Guide and World War Z, teamed up with his dad,...
Mediaite - Published


