Reporter Update: Dollar General Dedicating First Hour Of Business To Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:59s - Published Reporter Update: Dollar General Dedicating First Hour Of Business To Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Starting Tuesday, senior shoppers will be accommodated during the first hour of business at Dollar General store locations; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

