Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to
Send Food Banks $1 Million Donation The pledge to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Reynolds, who is from Canada,
made a statement on Twitter.
Ryan Reynolds, via Twitter Lively made a post of
her own on Instagram.
Blake Lively, via Instagram Reynolds even made a joke at the expense of
actor Hugh Jackman, who he has had a
long, but comedic "feud" with.
Ryan Reynolds, via Twitter Not to be outdone, Lively made
fun of her husband in her post.
Blake Lively, via Instagram