NCBC Renaissance Faire

That- - - - personnel stationed at the- seabee base in gulfport and - their families took a trip back- in time with a fun fair this- weekend.- jousting, archery, and turkey - legs were in high - demand at the first-ever- renaissance faire at the naval- construction battalion center.- the event was hosted by the - center's morale, welfare, and - recreation department, and- allowed families to get out and- experience what life was like - during medieval times through - interactive activities, - crafts, and food.

- - "it gives the families an opportunity to have - family time, so it's memories,- so you'll be able to mark it- down in your book and look- back a year from now and say, i- was at the the renaissance fair- on the navy base in - gulfport."

- - - the hope is to hold more fairs- like the renaissance- faire