Tom Brady Set To Leave Patriots, Test Free Agency Waters

Tom Hanson reports on Bay Area native Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots as a free agent (3-17-2020)

Recent related news from verified sources

Brian Westbrook: Tom Brady & Bill Belichick need each other to win another title

Brian Westbrook: Tom Brady & Bill Belichick need each other to win another titleWith the NFL free agency deadline approaching, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick need to put aside their...
FOX Sports - Published

Tom Brady's options in NFL free agency appear to be dwindling

It's not clear if Tom Brady is prepared to leave the New England Patriots, but several teams appear...
USATODAY.com - Published


AustinKonenski

Austin Konenski If this is Tom Brady’s market, Bill Belichick should say, “I dare you to leave, go ahead and test the market, becau… https://t.co/rLJqCP4qMw 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Patriots Fan Mourning The Departure Of Quarterback Tom Brady [Video]

Patriots Fan Mourning The Departure Of Quarterback Tom Brady

Patriots stopped by the Patriots Pro Shop to buy one last Brady jersey.

Belichick And Kraft React To Brady's Departure [Video]

Belichick And Kraft React To Brady's Departure

Robert Kraft, and Bill Belichick issued statements on the departure of Tom Brady from the Patriots.

