Base Jumper Who Nails Quad Front Flip Has Tense Landing

Occurred on September 28, 2018 / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Info from Licensor: "There was a tension knot on the right side of my canopy, which was unclear to my knowledge.

I corrected left to prevent diving rotation right.

Then, I let up left and rotated 180 degrees, then brought the toggles down.

I motioned back, missing the outer diameter of Kl tower and tree to the left, along with portion of roofing to my right.

I landed feet to back with no severe damage to my person, though it was felt days after.

I love my Black Jack regardless!

It still technically saved my life.

Note: 12 were done over the next 3 days.

No more jumps were made by me this day.

I wanted to feel and make sure I actually was fully intact adrenaline aside."