Bebe Rexha On Coronavirus

The singer took to social media stressing the importance of social distancing.



Tweets about this [email protected] RT @NYDailyNews: SEE PHOTOS | See how Courteney Cox, Hilary Duff, Bebe Rexha, more fight against the continued spread of coronavirus https:… 13 hours ago New York Daily News SEE PHOTOS | See how Courteney Cox, Hilary Duff, Bebe Rexha, more fight against the continued spread of coronavirus https://t.co/5JdwtKV0nK 15 hours ago Michael Bebe Rexha begs fans to stay inside as friend dies from coronavirus https://t.co/aQwPzRYd7i via @MetroUK 3 days ago Bebe Rexha Today RT @billboard: Bebe Rexha took to social media to share the tragic news that an acquaintance of hers has passed away from the #coronavirus… 3 days ago Gina Lawriw Bebe Rexha reveals she knows someone who died of coronavirus https://t.co/fZ5foI68Lq via @pagesix 5 days ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Bebe Rexha Warns Coronavirus Is 'NOT A JOKE' After Acquaintance Dies https://t.co/N1uULjw7yc 5 days ago Kaleaf Rahman Raheem Bebe Rexha Urges Fans to Stay Home After Losing a Friend to Coronavirus https://t.co/cIUlGRObwD 5 days ago Perez RT @PerezHilton: So sorry for your loss, Bebe Rexha. Everyone, please do as Bebe says and STAY INSIDE. https://t.co/9FT1qoZXBW 5 days ago