Paid Sick Leave Gutted From Coronavirus Bill

Democrats have given in to Republican demands to water down a bill to provide paid sick and family leave during the coronavirus crisis.

Democrats are set to vote on a bill that would expand paid sick leave during the coronavirus outbreak. But it's unclear if it has Republican support.

Democrats are set to vote on a bill that would expand paid sick leave during the coronavirus outbreak. But it's unclear if it has Republican support.· *Democratic leaders reached a deal with the Trump administration to provide financial relief to...
Business Insider - Published

Here’s What’s in Congress’s Emergency Coronavirus Bill

Free coronavirus testing for all and two weeks of paid sick leave for some are among the provisions...
NYTimes.com - Published



U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package [Video]

U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a coronavirus economic aid package Saturday that would provide free testing and paid sick leave in an attempt to limit the financial damage caused by the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:26Published
House Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill Including Free Testing [Video]

House Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill Including Free Testing

Lawmakers passed the bill, which would include paid sick leave, free coronavirus testing and expanded unemployment insurance, among other measures.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published
