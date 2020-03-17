'Bloody serious!' UK boy has hilarious declaration about coronavirus

The hilarious moment is captured on Monday (March 16) when a group of siblings in Bristol, England are discussing coronavirus when young Hugo decides to let it really be known that "I know I’m not allowed to use this word but coronavirus is bloody serious!" "After picking up my younger siblings from school, we began to discuss the coronavirus before setting off home and 24 hours later, this video has amassed hundreds of thousands of views and likes!" said his brother Max, who recorded the moment.

"I hope it brings a smile during difficult times," said Hugo and Max's mum, Victoria.