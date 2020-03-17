Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Bloody serious!' UK boy has hilarious declaration about coronavirus

'Bloody serious!' UK boy has hilarious declaration about coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
'Bloody serious!' UK boy has hilarious declaration about coronavirus

'Bloody serious!' UK boy has hilarious declaration about coronavirus

The hilarious moment is captured on Monday (March 16) when a group of siblings in Bristol, England are discussing coronavirus when young Hugo decides to let it really be known that "I know I’m not al

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Bloody serious!' UK boy has hilarious declaration about coronavirus

The hilarious moment is captured on Monday (March 16) when a group of siblings in Bristol, England are discussing coronavirus when young Hugo decides to let it really be known that "I know I’m not allowed to use this word but coronavirus is bloody serious!" "After picking up my younger siblings from school, we began to discuss the coronavirus before setting off home and 24 hours later, this video has amassed hundreds of thousands of views and likes!" said his brother Max, who recorded the moment.

"I hope it brings a smile during difficult times," said Hugo and Max's mum, Victoria.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.