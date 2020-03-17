Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Amazon recently announced their plan to open up an additional 100,000 part-time and full-time positions across the United States.

According to Dave Clark, senior vice president of Amazon’s worldwide operations, the workforce expansion is necessary to keep up with the increased volume of orders they’re receiving.

Dave Clark, via GeekWire Clark also said that the hirings would help those “economically impacted” by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dave Clark, via GeekWire In addition, Amazon plans to spend more than $350 million to increase wages for their workers across the globe.

This includes workers stationed in fulfillment centers, delivery operations and retail stores.

Dave Clark, via GeekWire

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon suspends delivery of nonessential items through its fulfillment center

The move, which left sellers worried for their livelihoods, comes a day after Amazon announced it...
bizjournals - Published

Amazon announces up to 2 weeks of paid sick leave for all workers and a 'relief fund' for delivery drivers amid coronavirus outbreak

Amazon announces up to 2 weeks of paid sick leave for all workers and a 'relief fund' for delivery drivers amid coronavirus outbreak· Amazon will provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave to employees who are quarantined or...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JudyHar13298854

Judy RT @RyanAFournier: In case you didn’t hear, Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 new U.S. warehouse and delivery workers amid the Coronaviru… 2 minutes ago

KaileyMmm2

K🌸 RT @ReutersBiz: Amazon said it plans to hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the U.S. amid a surge in online orders due to the #c… 5 minutes ago

Blimling

Blimling&Associates Amazon to hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers to keep up with demand surge amid coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/olL4Ovvmtj 5 minutes ago

MrsJone15864298

Mrs. Jones RT @Orcusa1: Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 new U.S. delivery and warehouse workers amid the Coronavirus shutdowns. They will also be… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS 2 News at 5:00 p.m. [Video]

CBS 2 News at 5:00 p.m.

Hospitals are introducing strict measures to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. In many cases, access will be restricted to protect health care workers and patients. The news caught..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as virus sparks order surge [Video]

Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as virus sparks order surge

Amazon on Monday said it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders, as many consumers have turned to the web to meet their needs..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.