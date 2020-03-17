Global  

Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Amazon recently announced their plan to open up an additional 100,000 part-time and full-time positions across the United States.

According to Dave Clark, senior vice president of Amazon’s worldwide operations, the workforce expansion is necessary to keep up with the increased volume of orders they’re receiving.

Dave Clark, via GeekWire Clark also said that the hirings would help those “economically impacted” by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dave Clark, via GeekWire In addition, Amazon plans to spend more than $350 million to increase wages for their workers across the globe.

This includes workers stationed in fulfillment centers, delivery operations and retail stores.

Amazon announces up to 2 weeks of paid sick leave for all workers and a 'relief fund' for delivery drivers amid coronavirus outbreak

Amazon announces up to 2 weeks of paid sick leave for all workers and a 'relief fund' for delivery drivers amid coronavirus outbreak· Amazon will provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave to employees who are quarantined or...
$2M fund started to help gig workers, vulnerable populations affected by coronavirus in Seattle area

Initial donors to a new COVID-19 Response Fund include Microsoft and Amazon, which are each kicking...
CBS 2 News at 5:00 p.m.

CBS 2 News at 5:00 p.m.

Hospitals are introducing strict measures to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. In many cases, access will be restricted to protect health care workers and patients.

Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as virus sparks order surge

Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as virus sparks order surge

Amazon on Monday said it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders, as many consumers have turned to the web to meet their needs..

