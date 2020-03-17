Amazon to Hire 100,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Amazon recently announced their plan to open up an additional 100,000 part-time and full-time positions across the United States.

According to Dave Clark, senior vice president of Amazon’s worldwide operations, the workforce expansion is necessary to keep up with the increased volume of orders they’re receiving.

Dave Clark, via GeekWire Clark also said that the hirings would help those “economically impacted” by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dave Clark, via GeekWire In addition, Amazon plans to spend more than $350 million to increase wages for their workers across the globe.

This includes workers stationed in fulfillment centers, delivery operations and retail stores.

Dave Clark, via GeekWire