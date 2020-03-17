UAW gives ultimatum to the Big 3: Shut down all auto plants for 2 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

Global  

The United Auto Workers union told members they asked the Big 3 for a two-week shutdown of all auto plants.

That's according to a letter from UAW President Rory Gamble that was obtained by 7 Action News.

