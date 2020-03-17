Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and renowned boxing trainer Roger Mayweather has reportedly died.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dead at 58, Legendary Boxing Trainer

Floyd Mayweather's uncle, Roger Mayweather -- one of the most famous boxing trainers ever -- has...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Roger Mayweather: Former two-weight world champion and trainer to nephew Floyd has died aged 58

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and former trainer Roger has died at the age of 58, according to TMZ....
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AngelDawn65

♡°● Ad Whaley °●♡ RT @TMZ: Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dead at 58, Legendary Boxing Trainer https://t.co/fMkxfWQ4X5 2 seconds ago

ViperXIsOk

ViperX RT @HotNewHipHop: RIP to the boxing legend. 🙏 https://t.co/4mXov60vRQ 2 seconds ago

georgie_west1

WHO’S JARDAN AGAIN??? RT @HotFreestyle: Floyd Mayweather’s uncle & legendary boxer trainer, Roger Mayweather, has passed away at 58 years old. Just a few days a… 3 seconds ago

RobertNWashburn

~Robert N. Washburn RT @AllOfTheBelts: 🙏 RIP. Roger Mayweather has sadly passed away aged 58. Roger was uncle and trainer to Floyd Mayweather Jr as well as 2 w… 4 seconds ago

alex_____12

Alex RT @mshep10: Floyd Mayweather's uncle, legendary boxer and trainer Roger Mayweather, has passed away at the age of 58. ❤🙏❤ https://t.co/yE… 6 seconds ago

Ghostwriter2014

David Moses RT @TMZ_Sports: Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dead at 58, Legendary Boxing Trainer https://t.co/ElTUNn7D1x 8 seconds ago

firstnat_

225 RT @ComplexSports: Floyd Mayweather's uncle and trainer Roger has died at the age of 58. RIP 🙏 More: https://t.co/xbRl1a4j35 https://t.co/… 12 seconds ago

ReggieJonesIII1

Reggie Jones III MORE DEVASTATING NEWS FOR FLOYD MAYWEATHER ! AS UNCLE & TRAINER ROGER MA... https://t.co/sVpSx70y6S via @YouTube RIP YOU WILL BE MISSED 13 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.