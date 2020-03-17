Global  

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter Sentenced For Misusing Campaign Funds

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter Sentenced For Misusing Campaign Funds

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter Sentenced For Misusing Campaign Funds

On Tuesday, former Rep.

Duncan Hunter (R) was sentenced to 11 months in prison after years of denying using $250K in campaign funds for personal use.

