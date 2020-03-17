Former Rep. Duncan Hunter Sentenced For Misusing Campaign Funds 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published Former Rep. Duncan Hunter Sentenced For Misusing Campaign Funds On Tuesday, former Rep. Duncan Hunter (R) was sentenced to 11 months in prison after years of denying using $250K in campaign funds for personal use.

