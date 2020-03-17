Global  

Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: CDC’s Ban On Gatherings Of 50-Plus People Puts End To Pittsburgh Marathon

The Pittsburgh Marathon was canceled due to coronavirus.

Runners may complete virtually or get a refund.

