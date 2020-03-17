Global  

Netflix's 'Party' mode lets you binge-watch with friends remotely

Yes, some extra time at home does mean plenty of opportunities to catch up on your favorite TV shows.

— but eventually, that excitement will fade.

But misery loves company, which is why more and more streaming service users are taking advantage of Netflix Party.

A Google Chrome extension that lets you remotely watch TV and movies with your friends.

The plugin, which can be downloaded in your browser and used whenever you’re watching Netflix.

Lets you host “parties” with other viewers — with each of you relaxing in the comfort of your own couch or bed.

Once you launch a “party,” Netflix gives you a link to share with any other users you want.

They can then click the link and watch along with whatever show or movie you’ve picked.

The “party” can then react live in a group chat, as well as start or pause programs at the same time —.

Just to make sure everyone’s at the same spot in the program

