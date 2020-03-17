TikTok reportedly tried to suppress 'ugly' users

Recently leaked documents suggest that the social media platform TikTok had policies that limited the exposure of certain users .

Based on their physical appearances and the quality of their surroundings.

TikTok apparently targeted people who were deemed unattractive or “financially lacking,” reported the Intercept.

And filtered their content from being on the “For You” section of the app.

The “For You” section is a suggestion engine powered by an algorithm that can drive tons of viewers to a video.

The leaked document states that the following are attributes to flag and prevent from gaining traction on the app: .

“abnormal body shape,” being “chubby,” “obese,” or “too thin,” missing teeth, .

The presence of “obvious facial scars” and being an older person with “too many wrinkles”.

Certain backgrounds in the videos were also flagged if they seemed “shabby and dilapidated”