Re-Think Ad Supply From The Source: MediaMath’s Steinberg

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Five months after MediaMath launched a new platform aimed at reconstituting commonly-held digital ad trading practices, the technology vendor says it continues to hold talks with more potential partners.

In October, MediaMath launched a new initiative, Source, that makes several promises all at once, including: 100% “accountability” by the end of 2020, meaning “full visibility into supply path mechanics and costs” etc.

100% “addressable” by the end of 2020, meaning “real humans that brands can reach”, versus mere targeting criteria.

An extension to MediaMath’s partnership with White Ops, whose software identifies bots that defraud advertisers.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, MediaMath's global head of  ecosystem Jeremy Steinberg says Source was an attempt to make real the industry's ideal response to "transparency" concerns.

"Instead of spending a lot of time talking about it, we planted a flag," he says.

"We're building it, we've built the first version of it that we have brands live and running right now, and seeing great outcomes.

And now we're going to keep iterating over time, because we want the whole industry to adopt this new framework, and this new approach to advertising." Source partners include Rubicon, Telaria, LiveRamp, Okami, Oracle and publishers directly.

Steinberg says Source covers two core areas: 1.

Accountability "When a brand places a dollar with us, they see all the way through the supply chain, exactly how much everything costs," he says.

"We're also building new infrastructure to support the buying of accountable advertising with Rubicon.

And we'll do it with Telaria and we're in talks with other SSPs about doing this." 2.

Addressability "There's a lot of frustration right now from consumers, because they feel as if they don't have the trust, and a lot of these companies are taking advantage of compliance, as opposed to really driving forward consumers to control their own data," Steinberg says.

"We've partnered with LiveRamp, and the goal is to expand that relationship and then to pull in other partners who have great identity-based, privacy friendly, consent driven solutions that our infrastructure will enable the best resolution for brands to consumers, in a privacy-friendly way." The interview was carried out by Beet.TV director of editorial and strategy Jon Watts.

This video is part of  Beet.TV's coverage  of  RampUp, LiveRamp's summit for marketing technology in San Francisco.

This series is co-sponsored by LiveRamp and ZEFR.

