‘Big Brother’ Housemates Still Unaware of Coronavirus Outbreak The German edition of the popular
reality show will air a live broadcast on
Tuesday, informing the 14 contestants
of the global pandemic.
Most of the participants have been
in the house since Feb.
6, when the
outbreak was mainly contained in China.
Four contestants who joined the
house on March 9 were given specific
instructions to remain quiet about
the rapid spread of the virus.
Production made the decision to
withhold information about
COVID-19 unless a housemates’
family member fell ill.
The Brazilian edition informed cast mates
earlier this week, with Canadian contestants
receiving thorough updates on the pandemic.