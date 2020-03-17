Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oneida County 1st coronavirus case

Oneida County 1st coronavirus case

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Oneida County 1st coronavirus case
Oneida County 1st coronavirus case
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oneida County 1st coronavirus case

Officially made its way to oneida county.

Good evening everyone im jason powles.

I'm kristen copeland.

Oneida county's first cocoronavirus case is a person who'd recently returned from abroad, and was showing symptoms. the person is recovering at home and has not rperson who'd recen returned from abroad, and was showing symptoms. the person is recovering at home and has not required hospitalization.

Newswschannel 2's joleen ferris is live in the studio with the latest frorom the oneida county executive's daily 3pm press briefing.

Joleen?

The county executive declined to say the person's age, gender, or from which country y they'd just returnrned.

While they are in quarantine, they're helping the county health department to identify anyone they came in contact withth once back in the county.

Obviously it's hoped that numbll be small in order to help contain the virus' spread.

Ththe county's doing its part- requiring visitors to sign in and only seeing those in need of em have any intent on my state of emergeny to do that at ive says the next three months will be the most s se direction from the are no immediate plans to further restrict daily life.

Ens i don't ceived any other orders or direction from the state" 32:59 "unless something else changes inin the guideliens i don't see any of that in the immediate futurere" here's a breakdown of the latest numbers: 72 people currently in mandatory quarantine, health department is watching them.

22 are in precautionary quararantine.

They're asymptptomatic but might have traveled.

59 people are awaiting results as of 2:40 thihis afternoooon.

The county receved 13 test results today; the positive one wasbring food and medicine to lts as of 2:40 this afternoon.

The county recevedcan.

They need volunteers to do things like bring food and medicine to elderly members of the community and, man the coronavirus helpline.

We'll have




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Care Worker Is Tarrant County's 6th Confirmed COVID-19 Case [Video]

Health Care Worker Is Tarrant County's 6th Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Tarrant County’s sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 is a health care worker, who had been working with sick patients, according to the county public health director.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:32Published
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Madison County [Video]

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Madison County

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Madison County

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.