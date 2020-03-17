Oneida County 1st coronavirus case

Officially made its way to oneida county.

Oneida county's first cocoronavirus case is a person who'd recently returned from abroad, and was showing symptoms. the person is recovering at home and has not rperson who'd recen returned from abroad, and was showing symptoms. the person is recovering at home and has not required hospitalization.

The county executive declined to say the person's age, gender, or from which country y they'd just returnrned.

While they are in quarantine, they're helping the county health department to identify anyone they came in contact withth once back in the county.

Obviously it's hoped that numbll be small in order to help contain the virus' spread.

Ththe county's doing its part- requiring visitors to sign in and only seeing those in need of em have any intent on my state of emergeny to do that at ive says the next three months will be the most s se direction from the are no immediate plans to further restrict daily life.

Ens i don't ceived any other orders or direction from the state" 32:59 "unless something else changes inin the guideliens i don't see any of that in the immediate futurere" here's a breakdown of the latest numbers: 72 people currently in mandatory quarantine, health department is watching them.

22 are in precautionary quararantine.

They're asymptptomatic but might have traveled.

59 people are awaiting results as of 2:40 thihis afternoooon.

The county recevedcan.

They need volunteers to do things like bring food and medicine to elderly members of the community and, man the coronavirus helpline.

