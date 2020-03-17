Global  

Stores allow older shoppers first dibs

Chantry's and Dollar General are dedicating their first hours of operation to elderly shoppers to allow them to get necessities before they're gone.

Elderly shoppers....and peopleds h compromised immune syststems will be served f decrease oll allow older shoppepers to get what they need without crowds dollar general is making a similar change to decrease the risk of coronavirus exposusure to seniors.

The first hour of operation for all dollar general stotores will be for the elderly and at-risk people.

The ststore is encouraging younger customers to w wait before coming in.

