Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Minnesota Department Of Health Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidelines

Minnesota Department Of Health Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidelines

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Minnesota Department Of Health Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidelines

Minnesota Department Of Health Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidelines

A national shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies has the Minnesota Department of Health changing its criteria for who gets tested, Susan Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:25).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 17, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Allina Health’s Dr. Sielaff Answers COVID-19 Outbreak Questions (March 17, 2020) [Video]

Allina Health’s Dr. Sielaff Answers COVID-19 Outbreak Questions (March 17, 2020)

There are countless concerns being raised as we continue to maneuver through the COVID 19 outbreak. We Skyped with Dr. Tim Sielaff to ask some of your most recent questions. (4:42) WCCO Mid-Morning -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:41Published
LAX Police Officer, LAPD Sergeant Test Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

LAX Police Officer, LAPD Sergeant Test Positive for COVID-19

A Los Angeles Airport Police officer and a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Sunday.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 00:49Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.