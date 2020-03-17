Minnesota Department Of Health Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidelines

A national shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies has the Minnesota Department of Health changing its criteria for who gets tested, Susan Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:25).



