Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > I will survive! Hilarious Canadian couple sanitize their love together amid coronavirus outbreak

I will survive! Hilarious Canadian couple sanitize their love together amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
I will survive! Hilarious Canadian couple sanitize their love together amid coronavirus outbreak

I will survive! Hilarious Canadian couple sanitize their love together amid coronavirus outbreak

The hilarious moment of sanitary survival is seen in Vancouver, Canada as this couple "will survive" by singing along to Gloria Gaynor and scrubbing each other with cleaner on Monday (March 16).

Sean and Naomi figure it would be a fun way to spend a sanitary afternoon of love together.

"Hope this can put a smile on someone’s face during this weird time," said Naomi.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.