11 retailers with 'free shipping' deals

From Sephora‘s most recent code (expiring on March 31) to that always-reliable — and often lightning-fast — Amazon Prime delivery, .

We’ve compiled a list of “free shipping” deals you may find useful.

Sephora: Free shipping on all orders with code “FREESHIP".

Amazon: Fast delivery on thousands of items with Amazon Prime membership.

Draper James: Free shipping on all orders.

Revolve: Free two-day shipping on all orders.

Nike: Free shipping on all orders.

Anthropologie: Free shipping on orders of $50 and up.

Everlane: Free U.S. shipping on all orders.

Home Depot: Free standard shipping and residential delivery on most orders of $45 or more.

Nordstrom: Free standard shipping on all orders.

Target: Free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Wayfair: Free shipping on orders of $49 or more